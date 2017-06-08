Former FBI Director James Comey will say in his opening statement to a congressional hearing that President Donald Trump told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty" during a January dinner.

That's according to documents released a day ahead of his planned testimony.

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee tomorrow.

His prepared statement was released this morning.

In the statement, Comey said he and Trump dined together privately in January.

During the meal, he said Trump asked him if he wanted to remain on as FBI Director.

Comey said he replied that he wanted to serve out his 10-year term and "was not on anybody's side politically".

Comey said Trump then made his statement about loyalty.

Comey replied that he could offer his honesty, and that when Trump said he wanted "honest loyalty," Comey answered, Comey paused and said, "You will get that from me".

Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.

Trump asked Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as part of the FBI probe into whether Moscow meddled in the election, according to the testimony.

Comey said he became concerned that Trump was trying to create "some sort of patronage relationship".

Probes of the Russia allegations have hung over Trump's presidency since he took office and threaten to overwhelm his policy priorities, with several congressional committees conducting their own investigations of the alleged meddling by Moscow.

The Kremlin denies US intelligence agencies' conclusion that Moscow tried to tilt the election campaign in Trump's favour, using means such as hacking into the emails of senior Democrats. Trump has denied any collusion.

Comey's final conversation with the president featured a mysterious reference to "that thing," per his testimony. pic.twitter.com/Qbbi69oEQP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 7, 2017









Is this real, or did did Comey accidentally cut and paste this exchange in from the script of a mob movie? pic.twitter.com/YR1QUtlMG0 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 7, 2017













-AP, AAP