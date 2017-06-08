NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) " The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby (all times local):

9 a.m.

Bill Cosby arrived for the third day of his sexual assault trial accompanied by one of his co-stars from his 1970s movie run.

Actress Sheila Frazier was on Cosby's arm Wednesday as he headed into court. Cosby and Frazier were on screen together in the 1978 comedy "California Suite," which also starred Jane Fonda and Alan Alda.

Frazier was accompanied by her husband, John Atchison, a celebrity hairstylist whose client roster includes Cosby and his wife, Camille.

Frazier is best-known for her starring role in the 1972 cult blaxploitation film, "Super Fly."

As his trial opened, Cosby was supported by another co-star, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who played the youngest daughter, Rudy, on "The Cosby Show."

___

8:40 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the third day of his sexual assault trial.

The chief accuser of the 79-year-old actor is expected to return to the witness stand Wednesday. Andrea Constand emerged from 12 years of silence Tuesday to testify.

Constand has testified about how her professional relationship with the Temple University trustee evolved into a friendship.

She says Cosby became more flirtatious and suggestive over time, once grabbing her thigh and later attempting to unbutton her pants. She says she made it clear she didn't welcome the behavior. She says she shot down the actor's casual advances before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills he said were herbal supplements.

Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The defense says the relationship with Constand was consensual.

___

12:10 a.m.

