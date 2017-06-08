SANDY, Utah (AP) " The Latest on a shooting in a Utah neighborhood (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Utah police say a man, a woman and a boy are dead after a shooting in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood that also wounded a boy and a girl.

Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said the Tuesday afternoon shooting was first reported to police as a domestic dispute but officers were still trying to identify those involved and their relationships.

Nielsen says police don't know what precipitated the dispute on a neighborhood street but a good Samaritan passing by picked up a woman and two juveniles in a car.

A man believed to be the suspect rammed his car into the other, got out of his vehicle and started firing.

Nielsen did not have details about the good Samaritan.

An injured boy was hospitalized in critical condition. A girl was hospitalized in stable condition. Their ages were not available.

___

5:55 p.m.

Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood is among three people who died in the incident and two others injured were children.

Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen did not have further details on the shooter, the victims of the status of the two children. The shooting took place on a neighborhood street in the suburb of Sandy, about 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

A nearby elementary school was locked down for about an hour but it wasn't clear if any students witnessed the shooting.

Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney says school had already been let out for the day by the time the shooting took place.

___

5:10 p.m.

Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been wounded in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said the shooting took place outside a home around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police do not know if the shooter is among the injured or dead but Nielsen says police don't think the shooter is at large.

Nielsen did not have details about the victims' ages, the condition of the two people hospitalized, what may have precipitated the shooting or whether the victims and shooter knew each other.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood about 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City and about half a mile from an elementary school that was put on lockdown.

It wasn't immediately clear how many students were at the school at the time.