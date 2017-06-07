Stocks closed modestly lower Tuesday for the second day in a row.

Disappointing results from several retailers weighed on the stock market. Banks and other financial companies also posted losses. Energy stocks led the gainers as crude oil prices rebounded after an early slide.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 6.77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,429.33.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.81 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,136.33.

The Nasdaq composite lost 20.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,275.06.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gave up 1.55 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,394.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 9.74 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is down 70.06 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 30.74 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.49 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 190.50 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,373.63 points, or 7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 891.94 points, or 16.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.77 points, or 2.8 percent.