WASHINGTON (AP) " Senate Republicans say they're nearing consensus on health care legislation as they head toward a make-or-break vote by the Fourth of July.

They narrowed down legislative options at a meeting Tuesday attended by Vice President Mike Pence.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters afterward that "We're getting close to having a proposal to whip and to take to the floor. It's been seven years to talk about health care."

McConnell and other congressional GOP leaders later met with President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump praised the House for passing its own health care bill and encouraged the Senate to "follow suit and get a bill across the finish line this summer."

Advertisement

However, it's still not clear that the emerging Senate bill will have enough votes to pass.