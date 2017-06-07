CHICAGO (AP) " Poet Gwendolyn Brooks would have turned 100 this week, and that birthday is being commemorated with new books, poetry readings, writing contests and even a bus tour through her hometown of Chicago, all inspired by her.

Brooks became the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize, along with many other honors. Her writing often drew from vibrant Chicago neighborhoods, capturing everyday black life and taking on critical topics like civil rights activism. She was also instrumental in promoting black publishing houses.

She died in 2000.

The official birthday is Wednesday with planned celebrations at the University of Chicago and other places around Illinois, where she was Poet Laureate for over three decades.

Advertisement

Organizers are encouraging a social media "International Birthday Party" in remembrance.