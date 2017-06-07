NEW YORK (AP) " The NBA Finals is off and running with its best ratings through two games since the Chicago Bulls' last championship in 1998. Now ABC has to hope the Cleveland Cavaliers can make it competitive.

The Nielsen company said that the first two games averaged 19.2 million viewers. Both were won by the Golden State Warriors. Since the interest in championship series usually increase if they near a seventh game, ABC would be in great shape if the Cavs can take a few.

Unfortunately for the network, the Warriors haven't lost in the playoffs yet.

NBC had a strong showing this week with the first edition of Megyn Kelly's newsmagazine.