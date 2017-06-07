WASHINGTON (AP) " Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly indicated on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner and his communications with Russia are part of a wide-ranging probe by the Justice Department's special counsel.

Kelly defended Kushner at a Senate hearing amid reports that he attempted to establish a "back-channel" communication between Russia and Trump's presidential transition team. Under Democratic questioning, Kelly said such back-channels are common and one must assume that Kushner is "a great American."

But he also indicated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the matter.

Under questioning from Democrats, Kelly said: "I think there are numerous investigations that are looking into this. I think it's part of the Bob Mueller investigation, and I think there's a number of congressional committees looking into it."