AMMAN, Jordan (AP) " A government official says a Jordanian soldier faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers at a Jordanian air base

He says the soldier will be tried by a military court, starting Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

The U.S. Army Green Berets were killed Nov. 4 at the al-Jafr air base in southern Jordan. They came under fire as their convoy entered the base.

Jordanian officials initially said the trainers sparked the shooting by disobeying orders from Jordanian soldiers.

Advertisement

The slain Americans were 27-year-old Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, of Lawrence, Kansas; 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe of Tucson, Arizona; and 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Kerrville, Texas.