OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) " A former Oklahoma bail bondsman accused of traveling to Peru and having sex with underage girls has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2s0sXT7 ) reports 63-year-old Robert Earl Pierce is also required to pay a $17,500 fine and will have to register as a sex offender.

Pierce pleaded guilty last year to engaging in an illicit sex act with one underage girl in Peru in 2012.

However, prosecutors on Monday said an investigation revealed three victims, two of which were 15.

Pierce was shown leniency after cooperating in the investigation and prosecution of Michael Dean Billings.

Records show Pierce and Billings frequented Iquitos, Peru, a city near the Amazon River that the FBI says is a child sex-tourism site.

Billings was sentenced to 14 years in prison in December.

