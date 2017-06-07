A serial offender known for his evolving face tattoos was arrested again in Florida while sitting in a stolen car, police said.

Robert Hardister, who makes for a memorable mugshot, was arrested shortly after 8pm on Sunday by an officer conducting a routine patrol in the St Augustine neighborhood.

Almost every inch of the 25-year-old repeat offender's face is covered in ink.

His latest mugshot, shows a newly pierced eyebrow and tattoos that cover his entire neck.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the St Augustine Beach police officer ran the tag of an unoccupied 2007 Chrysler Sebring, which had been stolen out of Marion County.

According to a police statement, the officer called for backup and set up surveillance of the stolen vehicle.

Shortly, thereafter Hardister approached the car and and sat in the driver's seat.

Hardister was quickly apprehended without incident and later confessed that he knew the vehicle was stolen.

He went on to say he was a drug dealer that had 'fronted' an unknown individual methamphetamine in exchange for the Chrysler.

Hardister said he had a lot of experience in 'boosting' cars from individuals.

Officers also found that Hardister was wanted for an active warrant in North Carolina for violating his parole.

In September 2016, Hardister was arrested for stealing a truck. At that point his tattooed-face showed three tear drops falling underneath a star under his right eye while his cheek is tattooed with a creepy half-skeletal mouth.

Hardister's forehead is a mass of solid greed, and his entire neck is given over to a graffiti "wall".

But it wasn't always that way.

One of his earliest arrest mugshots, in October 2009 when he was just 18, shows a fresh faced Hardister, with floppy hair and not a tattoo in sight, flashing a cheeky grin to the camera.

He would go on to be arrested multiple times over the next seven years - mostly for vehicle theft.

And every time he was back at the police station, his mugshot would boast a brand new tattoo.

His first addition appears to have been a neck tattoo, seen in his mugshot from 2011.

By the following year he had added a teardrop - which can represent that a suspect has murdered someone or had someone close to them killed - and had bright yellow hair when arrested for car theft.

In his 2013 mugshot, he had added multiple inkings; a HSL design on his neck, stars on his right cheek, the letter F on his other cheek, and floral designs up to his forehead.

The following year he added 'SS' in between his eyebrows in February and by the end of 2014, when he was arrested in October, he had thick swathes of black ink on his face, "stitches" for eyebrows and the word 'dead' tattooed across his head.

He has continued to add to his facial tattoos and when he was arrested in July last year, his face was covered.

"I really don't know what he has going on," said Parker Beaudoin, a veteran tattoo artist told the Palm Beach Post. "He's got a lot of everything."

Beaudoin believed that most of Hardister's tattoos were 'done either at a house or prison' with homemade tools, like a guitar string.

Hardister has been arrested at least five times in Palm Beach County alone. He was jailed for nine months in 2012 for motor vehicle theft.

The habitual offender was arrested on February 15, 2013, by Tequesta police for an out-of-town warrant and then just two days later on several charges including burglary.

He was arrested again in July that year for a probation violation.

His arrest on September 23 came after police found him sleeping behind the wheel of a reportedly stolen pickup truck in a Walmart parking lot.

Hardister told police he paid a friend $20 to borrow the truck so he could move some furniture into his new place.He claimed he had no idea it was stolen.

After his current arrest for the theft of the Chrysler and the parole violation, Hardister was booked into the St Johns County Sheriff's Office Inmate Facility on no bond.