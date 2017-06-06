Australian health profession Kirsty Boden has been named as the suspected fourth Australian victim of the London terror attacks and is feared dead.

It is unclear whether Boden, 28, was attacked at London Bridge or during the rampage that followed in the Borough Market area. She has reportedly been living in the UK for some time after moving from Loxton, South Australia.

There are unconfirmed reports Boden may have been going to the aid of another victim when she was attacked.

Australian authorities are also working with British police to establish the whereabouts of Brisbane woman Sara Zelenak, who is still missing after the attack, in which seven people were killed and 48 injured.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said four Australians were believed to be caught up in the attack. Two of them, including Miss Zelanak, remain unaccounted for after Candice Hedge and Andrew Morrison were found to be recovering from serious injuries.

It is understood Boden is the previously unidentified Australian that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull referred to during a press conference earlier today.

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill said it was a matter for commonwealth authorities to confirm the identity of the second Australian of concern but said the state government was "putting in place all the appropriate measures to provide support for the families that are associated with this particular notification".

One of the first victims of London's terror attack to be named was James McMullan, 32.

His sister Melissa McMullan broke down in tears as she announced the news of her beloved brother's death and slammed the terrorists responsible.

"While our pain will never diminish. It is important for us to all carry on with our lives

"Hatred is the refuge of small minded individuals and will only bring more.

"Words will never be able to match his essence. There will only ever be one James.

Nowhere else will you find such humour. He was an inspiration," she said, adding that the police would be unable to formally identify him until the coroners report tomorrow.

McMullan had not been seen since he stepped outside a pub for a cigarette onto London Bridge near where the van was later seen to have crashed.

Earlier, Melissa had pleaded for his safe return, saying: His family need him home x."

He's the second victim to be officially named after Canadian woman Christine Archibald who died on London Bridge.

Five people remain missing with family and friends leaving desperate pleas on social media to help find them.