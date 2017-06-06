LONDON (AP) " Britain's prime minister says she supports police 'shoot to kill' policy used to stop London attackers.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Britain's prime minister says she supports police 'shoot to kill' policy used to stop London attackers.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 06 Jun 2017 14:20:48 Processing Time: 65ms