Shooter spared life of woman who started working at factory after he was fired

A lone gunman appeared to single out his victims in the Orlando awning factory where he killed five people today.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said 45-year-old John Robert Neumann spared the life of a woman who started working at the Fiamma factory after he was fired there in April.

For that reason, the sheriff says, he was probably targeting former co-workers.

The woman ran out of the factory and called emergency services from a store across the street.

State and federal law enforcement officers converged on the awning business in less than three minutes.

The sheriff says Neumann shot himself when a survivor heard a siren approach, and it was all over when deputies went inside moments later.

The sheriff is crediting the quick response with saving the lives of seven other employees inside the Fiamma factory, where workers stitch together awnings for recreational vehicles.

The sheriff's office says the victims were 44-year-old Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 46-year-old Kevin Lawson, 53-year-old Kevin Clark, 57-year-old Jeffrey Roberts, and 69-year-old Robert Snyder.

Demings said they're still trying to figure out why Neumann decided to return today.

Sheriff's deputies were preparing to search Neumann's mobile home in Maitland, Florida, for clues to his motive.

Neumann was a US Army veteran who was honourably discharged in 1999. Investigators also are searching any social media postings for clues.

John Robert Neumann Jr.: Army veteran, 'disgruntled' employee kills 5 former coworkers https://t.co/AkPIP0bNY6 pic.twitter.com/LcbJxgPKOr — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) June 5, 2017

- AP