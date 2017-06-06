N.Korea rejects S.Korea group's offer for anti-malaria help

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " A South Korean civic group says North Korea has rejected its offer to provide anti-malaria supplies to protest Seoul's support of fresh U.N. sanctions on the country.
The rejection could complicate efforts by South Korea's news liberal President Moon Jae-in to try to expand civilian exchanges with North Korea as a way to improve strained bilateral ties.
Last month, Moon's government allowed the Seoul-based Korean Sharing Movement to contact North Korea via email in Seoul's first government approval on cross-border civilian exchanges since January 2016.
The civic group says it was supposed to deliver anti-malaria items to North Korea this week.
Group official Hong Sang-young says North Korea told his organization Monday that it won't allow the visit because of U.N. sanctions adopted Friday that Seoul has vowed to implement.
