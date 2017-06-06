Photojournalist Gabriele Sciotto speaks about terrifying experience at Borough Market

By Victoria Craw

The witness behind one of the defining images of the London terror attack has spoken out about what happened in the moments surrounding the chilling picture.

Italian photojournalist Gabriele Sciotto was in Borough Market at the time of the attack when he saw the terrorists rush in and start slashing at innocent people.

He said his instinct kicked in immediately and he began to film. His footage aired on Sky News shows police searching the market frantically and screaming at people to run for their lives.

Bystanders were pictured pouring out of the market with their hands above their head with police unsure in the early minutes how many attackers there were.

"I wasn't really afraid, it was more of an adrenaline," he said.

"I wanted to take the pictures, I wanted to see what was going on."

"I started to shake more when I got off the scene and when I went back home and I started to realise actually what happened in front of my eyes."

He also revealed a detail not immediately apparent from the picture, saying that the man in the foreground is bleeding from his left arm as the police man standing over him is pointing a gun at him.

"The same thing was happening on the other side of the street where there is another man down," Sciotto said, adding that he wasn't scared at first because it "didn't look real".

"It didn't look real, though I didn't know if it was or wasn't so that didn't scare me too much."

"By the time a couple of seconds later, more police came into the scene and they surrounded these people and they shot them down."

Meanwhile CCTV footage has emerged of a restaurant manger blocking the door as the attackers try to push their way inside.

Spanish media showed footage of Sergio Fariña pushing back on the door as the knifeman tries to reach people inside. Minutes later, the man was shot by police.

Fariña, who has lived in London for 16 years praised the security forces and said the response would have been much worse if the attack had happened at lunchtime when the restaurant can serve up to 3000 visitors.

"It was a hot night, the terraces were full, but only the restaurants were open. By day it could have been a massacre," he said.

The scene around Borough Market and London Bridge remains subject to a major cordon with forensic officers combing the narrow streets for bullet casings and clues as to how the attack unfolded.

The picture of the attackers has helped police identify the three men who were shot within eight minutes of the incident being reported.

One of the men, pictured wearing an Arsenal shirt was revealed to have featured in a Channel 4 Documentary called The Jihadi Next Door.

The apparent explosive vests strapped around their waists were revealed to be hoaxes.

Seven people died and 21 remain in critical condition after the attack. The UK terror threat level remains at "severe" meaning an attack is highly likely.

