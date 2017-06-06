4:44am Tue 6 June
US energy chief reassures Japan of commitment to environment

TOKYO (AP) " The U.S. energy secretary has reassured Japan that his country is committed to tackling environmental issues and to promoting clean energy even though the country is leaving the Paris accord.

Japanese officials say Energy Secretary Rick Perry told his Japanese counterpart, Hiroshige Seko, on Monday that the U.S. commitment to environment is unchanged. His comment comes days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris accord, a decision that has triggered international disappointment and criticism.

The officials quoted Perry as saying America will continue to be a leader in developing clean energy and its technology, agreeing with Seko on Japan-U.S. cooperation in the area.

Perry on Sunday had inspected the Fukushima nuclear plant and offered continuing U.S. support for decommissioning the plant damaged by a tsunami.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

