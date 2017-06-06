4:40am Tue 6 June
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

