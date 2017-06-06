The Latest: Autopsy of brother of boy's killer inconclusive

NEW YORK (AP) " The Latest on the death of the brother of a man imprisoned for kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old boy in Brooklyn (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

New York City's medical examiner is still trying to figure out what caused the death of the brother of a man now imprisoned for kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old Brooklyn boy nearly six years ago.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office released a statement Sunday saying the cause and manner of Tzvi Aron's death are pending further studies.

A law enforcement official says police discovered the body of Aron on Friday, bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet. The 29-year-old bakery worker was last seen on Tuesday.

The law enforcement official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Tzvi's brother, Levi Aron, pleaded guilty in 2011 in the kidnapping and killing of Leiby Kletzky, whose dismembered remains were found after he went missing.

By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

12:30 a.m.

