WASHINGTON (AP) " Trump denounces 'horrific attack' on London, vows that 'this bloodshed must end'
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Trump denounces 'horrific attack' on London, vows that 'this bloodshed must end'
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 06 Jun 2017 04:49:32 Processing Time: 15ms