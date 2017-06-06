3:23am Tue 6 June
Trump set to make debut on Washington's social scene

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump is about to make his debut on Washington's social scene.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting a Sunday night fundraiser for Ford's Theater, the venue where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

Trump to date has limited his socializing to the White House and his Trump-branded properties.

Since taking office in mid-January, Trump has turned down invitations to a series of high-wattage staples of the D.C. social scene where an appearance by the president is routine. The events include the Alfalfa Club dinner, the Gridiron Club dinner and, perhaps most famously, the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Ronald Reagan is the most recent president to skip the dinner thrown by the White House press corps. He was recovering from an assassination attempt.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

