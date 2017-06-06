3:08am Tue 6 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

The head of the SITE intelligence group says the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London attacks

LONDON (AP) " The head of the SITE intelligence group says the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London attacks.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 06 Jun 2017 03:51:14 Processing Time: 15ms