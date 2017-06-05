Long-delayed tunnel project leaves NY rail riders in lurch

NEW YORK (AP) " This promises to be a dreadful summer for New York City commuters and visitors as long-delayed maintenance work is set at the nation's busiest train station.

Pennsylvania Station handles an estimated 600,000 people per weekday on Amtrak, the Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and the New York City subway.

A project planned to bring Long Island Rail Road trains to Grand Central Terminal on the other side of Manhattan was supposed to be open in 2009. But it's billions over budget and it's not slated to open until 2022.

If the project had been completed, tens of thousands of commuters could avoid Penn Station.

The chairman of the Long Island Railroad Commuter Council predicts this summer will be the culmination of years of frustration for his fellow riders.