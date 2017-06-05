Pakistani police say lynching organized by student's enemies

ISLAMABAD (AP) " Pakistani police say the lynching of a university student falsely accused of blasphemy was organized a month ahead of time by other students.

A report compiled by investigators says 23-year-old Mashal Khan, who was killed in April, was targeted by students who saw him as a political rival. It said some faculty members investigating the killing pressured students to support the blasphemy allegations because of Khan's past criticism of the university.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, and the mere accusation of insulting Islam or the Prophet Muhammad can spark deadly mob violence. Blasphemy allegations are often used to settle scores.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the police report Sunday, which is expected to be submitted in court later this week.