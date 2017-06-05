12:43am Tue 6 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Senior UK police official: Police need to establish whether others were involved in the planning for London attack

LONDON (AP) " Senior UK police official: Police need to establish whether others were involved in the planning for London attack.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 06 Jun 2017 01:51:18 Processing Time: 21ms