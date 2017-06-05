LONDON (AP) " Senior UK police official: Police need to establish whether others were involved in the planning for London attack.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Senior UK police official: Police need to establish whether others were involved in the planning for London attack.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 06 Jun 2017 01:51:18 Processing Time: 21ms