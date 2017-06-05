12:35am Tue 6 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

British Prime Minister Theresa May visits victims in the hospital; 21 people remain in critical condition

LONDON (AP) " British Prime Minister Theresa May visits victims in the hospital; 21 people remain in critical condition.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 06 Jun 2017 00:35:13 Processing Time: 419ms