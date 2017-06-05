Hamas leader heads to Egypt for rare talks with officials

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) " A Hamas official says the militant group's newly elected leader has traveled to Cairo for talks with Egyptian security officials.

The official said the rare delegation to Egypt, which has had tense relations with the Hamas in recent years, is led by Yehiya Sinwar. It is the first visit by a Hamas delegation to neighboring Egypt since January.

The delegation left from the Rafah border crossing, which was opened Thursday for the group to cross. The border is mostly closed for the 2 million residents of Gaza, part of an Israeli and Egyptian blockade.

The Hamas official said the talks would focus on relations with Egypt, the difficult living conditions in Gaza and Palestinian political issues. He spoke on condition of anonymity because Hamas has not yet announced the visit.