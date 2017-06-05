Theresa May says London Bridge attackers identified

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

London's Metropolitan Police know the identities of all three terrorists and will release their names when appropriate, Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed.

May said that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack.

One person has been released without charge.

Police raids are continuing.

May said tonight the police and counter-terrorism operations are adequately funded and staffed and that the official threat level is to remain at "severe," meaning an attack in highly likely.

- AP