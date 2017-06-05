9:30pm Mon 5 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

UK prime minister: 7 dead in London attack; many of 48 injured in hospital have life-threatening conditions

LONDON (AP) " UK prime minister: 7 dead in London attack; many of 48 injured in hospital have life-threatening conditions.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 05 Jun 2017 21:30:37 Processing Time: 298ms