Police attending shooting and hostage situation in Victoria, Australia

One man is dead and a woman has been taken hostage after an explosion in a Melbourne apartment building.

After reports of the explosion, police arrived at the Bay St apartment in Brighton at 4pm on Monday to find the body of a man, who appeared to have been shot, in the foyer.

Negotiators believe a man has a woman inside one of the apartments and he is refusing to let her leave.

A police officer has confirmed to a Sky News reporter at least one person is being held hostage, but could not say if there was more than one hostage being held.

Brighton: Police are attempting to negotiate with a man inside an apartment. It's believed a woman is with him who he won't allow to leave. — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) June 5, 2017

Brighton explosion M4 guns and armed response everywhere. Why have the cars just been stopped in the middle of the road? — kateforster (@kateforster) June 5, 2017

Large number of police at the scene, and guests have been evacuated.

A Sky News reporter on the scene said he has just heard 30-40 rounds of gunfire and police are telling people to get back from the scene.

Ambulances and additional police are arriving at the scene, the reporter, Ahron Young, told Sky News.

Over 100 people have been herded into the Coles supermarket, around 100m away from the apartments.

The incident began unfolding around 4.30pm when hotel visitors told Young they were reported by a massive explosion that rattled the walls.

Young said all the nearby streets have been blocked off while a steady stream of emergency vehicles arrive.

Antonia Waite, who lives off Bay Street, told the Melbourne Age her daughter was in the front yard when police, armed with "big guns", told her to "go inside and lock the doors".

Callers to a local radio station said they heard an explosion or loud bang like a gun shot.

Undercover armed police with bulletproof vests were also seen running up the street.

Police had arrested one person and who was handcuffed at a bus stop. Another caller saw police officers on their hands and knees with guns drawn at the entrance to the apartment block, the Age reported.

- NZ Herald