6:20pm Mon 5 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

London mayor Sadiq Khan says some of those injured in terrorist attack are in 'critical' condition

LONDON (AP) " London mayor Sadiq Khan says some of those injured in terrorist attack are in 'critical' condition.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 05 Jun 2017 18:23:35 Processing Time: 36ms