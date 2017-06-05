MANILA, Philippines (AP) " Philippine police say suspect in casino attack was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
MANILA, Philippines (AP) " Philippine police say suspect in casino attack was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 05 Jun 2017 16:58:15 Processing Time: 20ms