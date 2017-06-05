4:10pm Mon 5 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Philippine police say suspect in casino attack was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) " Philippine police say suspect in casino attack was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 05 Jun 2017 16:58:15 Processing Time: 20ms