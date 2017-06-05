Japan holds evacuation drill amid tension from N,Korea

TOKYO (AP) " A town in western Japan has conducted an evacuation drill amid rising fear that a North Korean ballistic missile could hit Japanese soil.

More than 280 residents and schoolchildren from Abu, a small town with a population of just over 3,400 on Japan's northwestern coast, on Sunday rushed to school buildings to seek shelter after sirens from loudspeakers warned them of a possible missile flight and debris falling on them.

The drill follows three consecutive weeks of North Korean missile tests. Last week, a missile splashed into the sea inside Japan's 200-mile economic zone off the country's western coast.