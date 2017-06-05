Boy fighting for life after his intestines were sucked out by a swimming pool filter

A deadly game has left a teenage boy fighting for his life after his intestines were sucked out by a swimming pool filter.

The 14-year-old became trapped in the purifier of his local pool and was unable to free himself because of the force of the suction.

His intestines were then sucked out, causing him serious injuries and requiring a four-hour life-saving operation, according to Daily Mail.

The boy was swimming in a pool at a private leisure centre in Carpesa, Valencia, Spain, when the incident happened at 9.30pm.

According to witnesses the boy had been attending swimming lessons before deciding to stay behind with some other kids to play in the water.

It is thought the youngsters lifted the purifying vents off and then sat on them.

A trainer on the scene turned hero by jumping into the pool to save the boy before emergency services arrived on the scene.

"He was only under the water and trapped for seconds until the purifier was turned off but it seemed like hours," a witness told local newspaper Levante.

The incident is being investigated by the Civil Guard but all the indications suggest the accident was a result of a deadly game.

The boy is still in intensive care but understood to now be out of danger.

- Daily Mail