Boy injured in horrifying park prank

A nine-year-old boy from Australia has spoken out about a bullying incident that has left him with terrifying injuries.

Stuart Price, was approached by a group of boys while he was riding his bike at a park in Port Lincoln, South Australia.

He says the boys encouraged him to "ride faster" around the football field.

But what they didn't tell Stuart is that they had set up a trap,

Across the path he was about to ride up the boys had tied a rope between a flag pole and a fence so that Stuart would ride right into it.

The little boy suffered terrifying injuries.

His mum, Katherine Price shared on Facebook images of the massive red marks across his neck and called for help to find the boys responsible.

"My kid was riding his bike around and some other kids tied the rope from one of the flag poles to the fence - as a result he was nearly strangled," she wrote on the Port Lincoln Cash Classifieds public page.

"He didn't know these other kids had done it so didn't see the rope.

"If anyone saw anything please let me know as these kids did this on purpose and it could have ended very badly."

Katherine said that she had informed the police.

Telling the Daily Mail: "They came running towards him telling him to 'ride really fast' and he didn't see the rope ... which gave him bad rope burn and strangled him a bit."

Other Facebook users were quick to comment on the post

"I hope the little man is OK and recovers quickly. Some people are so cruel," one user said.

"I would report to police. This is very serious. I hope your son recovers and is not traumatised or scarred for life," wrote another user.

Another said: "Oh no this is heartbreaking and extremely dangerous I hope you find out who they were to bring it to the parents (sic) attention."

NZ Herald and agencies

- NZ Herald