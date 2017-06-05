3:30pm Mon 5 June
London Ambulance Service says more than 30 people have been taken to five hospitals following bridge attacks

LONDON (AP) " London Ambulance Service says more than 30 people have been taken to five hospitals following bridge attacks.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

