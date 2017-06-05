Cambodian vote in elections testing strongman's power

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) " Cambodians are voting in local elections that could shake longtime ruler Hun Sen's grip on power.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has warned of civil war if his Cambodian People's Party loses the majority in city and village councils to the main opposition party that made major gains in the last general elections four years ago and claimed it was cheated out of outright victory.

Hun Sen and his wife were among the early voters Sunday. His government has been accused of using violence against opponents, but in recent years has stalked its foes mostly in courts.

On Friday, Hun Sen appealed to political parties to accept the outcome rather than make accusations of irregularities, saying courts can dissolve any party if it challenges the result of the vote.