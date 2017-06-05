1:30pm Mon 5 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

London Ambulance Service says it's taken at least 20 people to six hospitals

LONDON (AP) " London Ambulance Service says it's taken at least 20 people to six hospitals.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 05 Jun 2017 13:42:54 Processing Time: 39ms