LONDON (AP) " London Ambulance Service says it's taken at least 20 people to six hospitals.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " London Ambulance Service says it's taken at least 20 people to six hospitals.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 05 Jun 2017 13:42:54 Processing Time: 39ms