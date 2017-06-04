LONDON (AP) " London police say they are now responding to incident in Vauxhall area.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " London police say they are now responding to incident in Vauxhall area.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 05 Jun 2017 10:56:37 Processing Time: 16ms