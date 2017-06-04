London Bridge attack: Isis claim responsibility

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Islamic State claimed has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack in London which killed seven people and wounded dozens, the militant group's agency Amaq says.

"A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday's London attack," a statement posted on Amaq's media page on Sunday, monitored in Cairo, said.

Three attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby on Saturday night before police shot them dead.

It was the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, had sent out a call on messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against "Crusaders" during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

-AAP