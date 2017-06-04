10:17am Mon 5 June
London police say they have also responded to an incident at Borough Market; armed officers at scene

LONDON (AP) " London police say they have also responded to an incident at Borough Market; armed officers at scene.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

