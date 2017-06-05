9:49am Mon 5 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Transport for London says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity

LONDON (AP) " Transport for London says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 05 Jun 2017 10:35:57 Processing Time: 95ms