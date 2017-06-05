'Please help me find taxi driver who saved my life' says student nurse

A student nurse, who may have saved lives by running into a restaurant to warn of the terror attack, has sent out a public plea to find the taxi driver who saved hers.

Rhiannon Owen ran into Applebee's restaurant and shouted that there were men with machetes outside, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Because of this, the restaurant owner Jack Applebee was able to usher customers and staff to safety.

Owen, who described the events as "truly horrific" is trying to find the taxi driver who she says saved her life, in order to thank him.

She wrote on Facebook: "I was using a cash point at London Bridge, when a taxi driver swerved towards me, and screamed at me to RUN.

"I turned and saw a man 3m from me, with a 12-inch blade, running towards me. I sprinted for my life. I saw a man get stabbed.

"Windows smashed, people screaming everywhere. I ran into a nearby open-front pub, and screamed at everyone to run upstairs, that there are people wielding machetes.

"Around 40 of us hid in the storage room upstairs. Gunfire opened, well over 20 shots, and we remained in hiding on the floor, to protect us. After a long time in hiding, the police shouted at us to run down. An attacker was still at large in Borough Market.

"We were instructed by police to run with or hands on our heads, as far away as we could.

Continued below.

Related Content 'Incredibly brave' stabbed police officer fought off attackers armed with just a baton Video Man calmly carries pint during London attack evacuation Video Kiwi's brush with terror

"I am heartbroken.

"Thank you to the emergency services, with a response time of two minutes. Whilst we run away, you run towards.

"Thank you to Applebee's pub in Borough Market for providing us safety. We all looked after each other - particularly staff member Jack who led us up to the storage room and kept us calm.

"Thank you to the taxi driver that screamed to run. I owe you my life. He is being reported as a hero in the news, please help me find him so I can thank him."

A survivor of the London Bridge attack is trying to trace a taxi driver to thank him for saving her life. Read more: https://t.co/rQcEFWuj86 pic.twitter.com/CMYRd2whF1 — ITV News (@itvnews) June 4, 2017

- Daily Telegraph UK