'Incredibly brave' stabbed police officer fought off attackers armed with just a baton

A British Transport Police officer, who has only been with the force for two years, has been praised for his remarkable bravery in the face of terror.

The man, who remains unnamed, is recovering from his injuries in hospital after he was stabbed during the London Bridge terror attack as he confronted the attackers armed with only a baton.

The officer was one of the first on the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge, the Daily Telegraph reports.

BTP chief constable Paul Crowther, who visited the officer in hospital where he is in a stable condition after suffering face, head and leg injuries, said he showed "enormous courage in the face of danger".

He said: "Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station.

"For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.

"All of us at BTP wish him a swift recovery, and I know he will be touched by the hundreds of messages of support from across the UK and the world.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who died or were injured, and their loved ones as they try to come to terms with what happened."

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also seriously injured during the London Bridge attack, Scotland Yard said.

BTP said extra police would be patrolling stations in London and the South East in the wake of the attacks, with armed officers at stations.

- Daily Telegraph UK