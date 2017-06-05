UK hails man who fled attack holding beer an unlikely hero

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

People in the UK have responded to the deadly London Bridge attack with sorrow and distinctly British humour, hailing a man pictured walking away from the mayhem holding a pint of beer as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of defiance.

Television footage of crowds running away from the attack that killed seven includes a man in a red top walking slowly with a mostly full beer in his hand.

A picture of the man was posted on Twitter by Howard Mannella, who tweeted : "People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!" The comment received tens of thousands of retweets.

And at London prices, you wouldn't want to spill it either. — Dastardly Danny (@dastardlydanny) June 4, 2017

Evacuate? Well, OK. But this beer cost £6 a pint. I'm taking it with me. #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/luPkuZxin6 — Andrew Brooks (@taxbod) June 4, 2017





If beer is left behind, the terrorists win. #NeverSurrender — Blonde Badger (@thismfsmh) June 4, 2017

That's London Pride, in a glass! Fair play to that fella #LondonAttacks — Stuart Beer (@StuartBeer3) June 4, 2017

Continued below.

Related Content London terror: Australian woman's throat slit from behind as she enjoyed post-work drinks Watch: Ariana Grande sings Kiwi song at Manchester benefit show Video Man calmly carries pint during London attack evacuation

Nobody is ignoring the spilt blood but humour gives us the strength to fight for those who were hurt and killed. It's just how we do it here — Sarah Hallahan (@SarahHallahan1) June 4, 2017

Some joked on social media about London's notoriously high prices. Twitter user Andrew Brooks said in response to the photo: "Evacuate? Well, OK. But this beer cost £6 a pint. I'm taking it with me."

Others mocked US newspaper headlines claiming London was "reeling" or "under siege".

Actor-comedian Chris Addison encouraged people to tweet ways in which they were reeling.

Responses included "Going to IKEA for meatballs and maybe a rug," ''I've just had some cornflakes. Off to the pub in a bit" and "Currently watching 'Sing' on DVD, might mow the lawn later, going to the local Turkish restaurant for tea."

- AP