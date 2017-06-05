7:38am Mon 5 June
Uprising in Brazil juvenile detention center leaves 7 dead

SAO PAULO (AP) " Authorities say an uprising at a juvenile detention center in northeastern Brazil has left seven youths dead and two hurt.

The uprising occurred early Saturday morning at the facility in Lagoa Seca in Paraiba state.

Police said the uprising began after guards managed to stop a group of inmates from escaping.

Most of the victims were rivals of the inmates who tried to escape, burned when they were attacked by those who tried to flee who then went on to set fire to mattresses and wooden furniture.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

