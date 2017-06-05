Australian tourist killed in San Francisco scuffle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) " Police say an Australian tourist was killed in a scuffle outside a San Francisco hotel.
Authorities say 33-year-old Matthew Bate got into an argument with two men that turned physical around 2 a.m. Friday outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Two men were detained for questioning.
Police say no weapons were involved in the fight.
Bate lived in Woolner, a suburb of Darwin. He was an analytical chemist with SGS Australia, which offers a range of testing and certification services to businesses.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing Bate's family with consular assistance.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings