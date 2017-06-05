3:21am Mon 5 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Suit involving imprisoned ex-MLB player settled for $575,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) " Four young women who alleged former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis inappropriately touched them have settled their federal lawsuit against a school district in western Michigan for $575,000.

The settlement with the Lakewood Public Schools and its board of education was announced last week. The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2rQuUBv ) obtained details through a Freedom of Information request.

The women allege Curtis inappropriately touched them when they attended Lakewood High in Barry County. He was a volunteer coach in the weight room. Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013 and is in prison.

The settlement doesn't include claims against the 48-year-old Curtis. He is representing himself in the civil lawsuit.

Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 05 Jun 2017 03:21:55 Processing Time: 255ms