Chicago police: Officers fatally shot man who fired at them

CHICAGO (AP) " Chicago police say officers shot and killed a man after he opened fire on their patrol car on the city's South Side.

In a news release, police say the officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun at about 11:10 p.m. Friday when they pulled up to a group of men in an alley.

Police say that as the officers approached the group, one man fired at them with a handgun. A bullet struck a police car. The officers returned fire and shot the man.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene. The officers were not injured.

The man's name has not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

