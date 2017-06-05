1:38am Mon 5 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Remains of missing UNICEF worker found in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " UNICEF says the remains of a New York-based employee who was reported missing in March during a vacation in South Africa have been found.

Charlotte Nikoi, a Ghanaian citizen, arrived in Cape Town on March 17 to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her family. She was reported missing on March 21 during a hike on Table Mountain.

The U.N. children's agency on Saturday thanked South African authorities for their help in the case and requested privacy on behalf of Nikoi's family.

Nikoi was an associate director for human resources at UNICEF.

An investigation is underway into the cause of her death.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 05 Jun 2017 01:40:05 Processing Time: 78ms